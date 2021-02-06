Argentine soccer is shocked by the death of Santiago García. Fans, leaders and footballers remembered the Uruguayan striker and lamented his death on social networks. And one of the most heartfelt farewells and with a harsh text that calls for reflection was written by Wanchope Ábila. The Boca forward highlighted his admiration and respect for the punta charrúa, and his words were charged with a particular sensitivity because the Cordovan lived closely a very similar situation when his nephew committed suicide last year after a deep depression.

“It was crossing you, asking you not to score us a goal, but the game was over and we were changing our shirts regardless of the result. Mutual respect and a lot of admiration. Morro darling, you made me shit with this decision, but I just wish it was your peace“, the attacker’s release started xeneize, from scorer to scorer, showing his weakness for the Uruguayan. And he followed with a criticism of those champion’s friends that are not in the difficult: “Force those people who loved you as a human being; the others only cared if you generated money, the photo of the moment or the crack lights desired by everyone to show off on social networks. “

Wanchope’s discharge after the death of Morro García.

Y Wanchope he closed his farewell by revealing an accusation to those who did not accompany the person outside the professional, of the network-breaking of Mendoza. “They forgot about Santiago, sorry phenomenon. Big hug to heaven and your memories will remain forever “.

The death of Nose, who was undergoing psychiatric treatment and according to the first hypotheses would have taken his own life, particularly struck Ábila due to the family tragedy that he had to go through at the end of last year. The forward himself had recounted the difficult moment due to the suicide of his nephew Gastón. “I have been beaten for several months. The pandemic took away my brother (actually his nephew). I had bad luck that he took his life in my house because of a depression that he never warned about and that happens to many peopleRamón said after a match against Newell’s.

And that time also called for reflection: “I want to give a message to those people to ask for help, because there are people who will surely want to help her and will have the need to help her get ahead. Because they have no idea how sad it is to receive the call from one day to the next that your brother took his own life in your own home … “.

JCH.

Look also

