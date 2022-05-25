Barbara De Donatis’s family decided to celebrate the funeral in the same church where she was supposed to get married on July 3rd

Barbara De Donatis she died last Sunday, while she was on board the bike of her future husband Andrea Rizzi. The couple were supposed to get married in 40 days, next July 3.

The family decided to celebrate the funeral there same church where the 29-year-old was supposed to crown her love with the most important person in her life. Andrea saw his future wife die in front of her eyes and was unable to do anything to save her.

The story has torn the heart of the whole of Italy. Barbara De Donatis worked as a speech therapist in Salò. Last Sunday she went out on a motorcycle with Andrea, for a trip to Molvenoin Trentino.

Unfortunately the two were caught by a bad storm along the road. The man tried to drive with the utmost caution, aware of the danger of the asphalt. Unfortunately, he lost control of the vehicle at a bend. Although the fall was not violent and he himself did not suffer serious injuries, the woman is slipped over the roadway and it’s precipitated into the void. During the fall of several meters, it hit the rocks present.

Andrea heard her scream for help, he immediately got up, alarmed the rescue and got back on his bike in an attempt to reach out to his beloved.

Unfortunately Barbara’s position was not easy to reach. Rescuers did what they could, but in the meantime the young woman had lost consciousness. After the body was recovered, they transported the bride-to-be with immediate urgency to theSanta Chiara hospital of Trento. The hospital team couldn’t do anything to save her. After arriving at the hospital, it was declared his death.

A tragedy that shocked everyone. The family decided to celebrate her funeral in the same church where she was supposed to marry Andrea and asked not to send flowers, but a small donation to the association Rio de Oro Onlus of Gavardo. The latter is in charge of helping the Sahrawi disabled childrenwhich live on the western coasts of the Sahara.