The moving dance that a man dedicated to the coffin of his murdered wife

The emotional event occurred in France when a man began to dance in front of his wife’s coffin, murdered a few days ago by a student at the San Juan de Luz Catholic Institute.

The song used by the man was the French version of LOVE by Nat King Cole and, as seen in the video, Relatives and relatives present at the funeral joined the heartfelt tribute in a church in Biarritz, in southwestern France.

Originally, the man dressed in a black coat he began to dance slowly and then pretended to have a partner accompanying him in the dance. It is said that he could be representing the figure of his wife.

The victim of the attack is Agnes Lassalle, a Spanish teacher who was surprisingly stabbed by one of her students who entered the classroom and without saying a word stabbed him with a knife.

Immediately, Students from the class called the French emergency service, but unfortunately when they arrived at the crime scene the woman was already in cardiorespiratory arrest. and they could not save his life.

The 16-year-old detailed in the police report that he had committed the crime because he was possessed and, according to him, he heard some voices in his head that forced him to do it.

