This year will not be entirely a merry Christmas for the television host Penelope Menchaca. Last September, his grandson Carlo, only 9 months old, died of congenital heart disease. “I have spent the worst months of my life, the worst that I do not wish on anyone, my daughter has a girl called Olivia, who is my granddaughter, who is two years old, in December (last), my grandson Carlo was born , but he was born with a very strong heart problem,” he told at the time on the “Hoy Día” program on the Hispanic network Telemundo.

“There were nine months in which it was a roller coaster of emotions, suddenly it was very good, then very bad and sadly on September 20 the baby died, that little boy was always smiling, no matter what happened to him in the hospital, no nothing mattered.”

We recommend you read:

In a recent broadcast of “Hoy Día”, Penélope Menchaca, 54 years old and originally from Mexico City, he could not help but cry when reading a letter dedicated to his grandson Carlo before Santa Clausduring a dynamic that took place in the program.

“It has been a difficult year, Santa, three months ago I lost my grandson and I know that you have a very direct relationship up there, so I want to ask you please, if you can deliver this letter to Carlo, which is something that really this family needs and I’m going to read it to you, so that later you can give it to them”.

We recommend you read:

Penélope Menchaca told Carlo that when his mother is asleep, enter her dreams and tell her that every time she says his name, he hears her.“that every time he cries because he can’t hold you in his arms, that he cries because he can’t see you grow, that he suffers for all those birthdays that they won’t be able to celebrate and those moments that they will never live”.

She also asked her grandson to let her mother know that she is by her side drying her tears, “tell her that you know how brave and strong she is, that you remember all the songs, games and kisses with which she filled with joy your days, confess to him that you will not forget everything he fought for you and that no one will be able to erase the memory of how much I love you”.

Penelope Menchaca, who previously hosted the “12 hearts” program, moved the public with his letter dedicated to Carlo. At the end of this she expressed: “I know that, although your heart was not strong enough for this world, she has one so big that she will make yours beat forever.”