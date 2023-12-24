Christmas is getting closer and many athletes take advantage of these hours to spread messages of peace and love to their followers. But Atlético de Madrid broke out of that mold and made a very moving video.

No player from the team appears in the graphic piece, nor does coach Diego Simeone. Neither does the Metropolitan stadium. In fact, one of the protagonists of the story is a fan of the archrival, Real Madrid.

This is the viral video of Atlético de Madrid's Christmas message

The video begins with a taxi driver walking through the streets of Madrid, who notices that an older adult is lost, as if looking for something. Stop and start chatting with him.

The old man tells the taxi driver that he can't find his house, which, according to him, was in that place, now vacant. The driver offers him help and asks for his documents to know the destination address.

While they are on the way to the senior's house, the taxi driver tries to find a topic of conversation, until he asks if he saw Sunday's game. “You have to see how Di Stéfano plays, he is the best,” responds the passenger. “The Blonde Arrow,” the driver replies.

The taxi driver continues the conversation. The old man continues talking about Di Stéfano, excited. Meanwhile, the driver removes an item that he has hanging from the mirror and puts it in a purse on his chair.

Excited, the passenger talked about Di Stéfano all the way until he arrived at his house, where his daughter, worried but excited to find him, greets him at the door. The taxi driver did not charge for his service and leaves.

After leaving the older adult, the driver took out what he had kept in his wallet and put it in the right place: a small pennant with the Atlético de Madrid shield.

“Above Atleti are Atleti values,” is the closing message of the video, with the taxi driver's flag in the foreground.

This is the video:

SPORTS

