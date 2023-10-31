Kimani Maruge arrived one afternoon in October 2003, at the ‘Kapkenduiywo’ primary school in a small Kenyan town called Eldoret to enroll, for the first time in his entire life, in an educational institution.

Upon her arrival, she received a no answer from the school director, who then stated that they had no places because the year was going to end, so she told her to return the first month of the following year.

According to the ‘BBC’, he initially believed that his response would distance the elderly man from his request, but To their surprise, he returned in January 2004, dressed in the institution’s uniform and carrying some pencils and books.

She believed him to be too old to learn and share class with the children, so despite Maruge’s initiative, he refused again, but this time with the excuse of giving her a week to consult.

With great insistence, the man again appeared before the woman and asked for her place at the school. This time he told her the real reason why he wanted to go to school so badly.

At 84 years old, Maruge wanted to learn to read so he could understand the Bible on his own.. He went to church, but it seemed to him that the preacher was not transparent with his testimonies.

This was confirmed by Jane Obinchu, who reported that the man told her that time he had had a vision where she taught him to read.

“I had gone to church and heard a young man preaching, talking about Jesus Christ. He felt that the young man was not telling the truth, so he left the church in protest.“.

Your adaptation at school

As the days went by, Maruge became popular among the teachers and his little classmates, with whom he got along immediately.

“He showed a willingness to learn. And everyone at school was excited to have him around. He participated in all the school activities. When we went to do physical education, he followed the ball and tried to kick it with his cane,” the woman said.

However, there were some difficulties that he again had to overcome after the disagreements of some guardians who tried to do everything possible to get the old man out of the school.

According to Obinchu, several parents complained about Maruge’s presence at the institution, making protests in front of it and filing complaints with the local education office.

Luckily these complaints were unsuccessful and with the support of the Ministry of Education, Obinchu managed to keep Maruge in school until he learned to read.

Visit to the UN

In 2005, Maruge’s effort and story was known by social organizations throughout the world, so much so that he was invited by the United Nations summit to send a message of ambition and opportunity.

There he stated that he hoped that all children would be able to go to school, not only because it was his wish, but because he considered study as one of the most important riches in lifeas he reiterated on various subsequent occasions.

“The reason I wanted to study was to show Kenyan children and the whole world that education is more relevant than anything else, more than being rich,” Maruge told Reuters news agency in 2006.

His story was so popular that it reached movie theaters with ‘The First Grade’, released in 2010. In factalso managed to enter the ‘Guinness Book of Records’ as the oldest student to start primary school and learn to readwhere he inspired many until his death in 2009, at age 89.

