We are already in July, which means that we have already left half of this 2024 behind. Throughout its first months, several films reached the cinema to captivate critics and some audiences. As they were Dune Part II, Inside Out 2, Furious, Planet of the Apes: New Kingdom and even Godzilla x Kong.

Now it’s time to look ahead to the rest of the year.In this month of July alone we have a couple of heavyweights and as the year progresses there are some films that show a lot of promise. Here are a few to keep on your radar.

The movies you should have on your radar for the remainder of 2024

Tornadoes could bring disaster movies back to glory

If you were alive in 1996, you surely remember the phenomenon that was the movie Tornado. Its special effects wowed audiences at the time and its scene of the cow flying away in the wind is still widely parodied. Now its sequel aims to capture the same feeling.

The premise of Tornadoes It is basically the same as the previous one. We will follow a group of hunters of these natural phenomena determined to study them in order to better predict them. However, the risks are greater now that climate change has made them more frequent and deadly. It comes out on July 11 if you want to give it a try.

Deadpool and Wolverine could be the big champions of the summer

Obviously we couldn’t leave a list of movies to expect in 2024 without the presence of Deadpool and Wolverine. After all, this film is awaited by thousands of fans and each trailer has given people something to talk about. Not to mention that it is the union of two characters much loved by the public.

Source: Marvel Studios.

From its first trailer, we could already see that this will be the film that will finally fulfill the promise of a multiverse of madness. Its story will involve the pair of mutants traveling through different timelines to stop the villain Cassandra Nova. It’s out on July 25th and we personally can’t wait.

Borderlands could follow the trend of good movies based on video games

Since we love video games we can’t help but be curious about the Borderlands movie. Although the live-action characters don’t look that much like the ones in the video games, Its first trailer was filled with moments of great humor and crazy action.. It may surprise us.

Source: Lionsgate

The reason it might be a good adaptation is because its initial script was written by Craig Mazin. He is the screenwriter behind the acclaimed series Chernobyl and The Last of Us. Although its script had additions from other writers who came later, its story may still hold up. We’ll see when it premieres on August 1 if it joins the ranks of good video game movies.

The Trap could be another pleasant surprise from M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan rose to fame with films such as The sixth Sense and Signs. After a streak of poorly received films, he returned to the public eye with Fragmented and Glass. Now he is ready to release his new film, The Trap, which has a very peculiar premise.

Here we will follow a serial killer who goes to a concert with his daughter. What he doesn’t know is that the event is actually a trap to trap him. However, the police don’t know what he looks like, they only know that he’s there, so the killer will have to do everything possible to escape. Coming to theaters on August 8.

Alien: Rommulus promises to be the return of the Xenomorph movies

In 2022 the series of Predator had a great comeback with the film The prey. Now it could be the turn of the Alien movies thanks to Rommulus. This new installment will be directed by Fede Alvarez, director of horror hits such as No Breathe and the remake of Evil Dead. With this track record, we are already excited about what he will do with this franchise.

Source: 20th Century Studios.

Here we return to the claustrophobic environments of the first film. A group of explorers decide to explore a ship that they find destroyed. Unfortunately, they encounter the iconic creature, so their journey will now be a desperate race to survive. It premieres on August 15th.

Beetlejuice 2

Beetlejuice is one of the most iconic films of the nineties and also the one that launched Tim Burton to fame. For years the director talked about the possibility of creating a sequel and finally everything came together to make it a reality. The beloved exorcist of the living is ready to return to his old ways on September 6th.

Source: Warner Bros.

For the moment his story is a complete mystery. The only thing we know for sure is that the Spectre will return and will be accompanied by three generations of the Deetz family. Now Lydia’s daughter, played by Jenna Ortega, will be the main protagonist along with Beetlejuice. What surprises are in store for us?

Transformers One will be a return of robots to animated films

The film series of Transformers will take a short break from live-action to try his luck in animation. Transformers One It will be an origin story that will focus on Optimus Prime and Megatron before they became eternal rivals.

Source: Paramount Pictures

Perhaps what will most appeal to fans of these costumed beings is that the film will take place entirely on Cybertron. There won’t be any humans to distract us from the problems of the Autobots and Decepticons, which could be an important differentiator from the previous ones. It premieres on September 12.

Joker Folly of Two

The first Joker film arrived in 2019 to prove that comic book movies can aspire to much more. Now Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are teaming up again to try to surprise audiences once again. Plus they have the company of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Apparently Folie a Deux will be an adaptation of how Harley Quinn and the Joker met. Although its plot remains vague, its first trailer already showed us that it will be a rather twisted musical. It will be on October 4th when we will know if this experiment works in their favor or if we are just stuck with the first one.

Venom: The Last Dance will be an end to the symbiote movies with Tom Hardy

Although none of the previous Venom films won over critics, they did win over audiences. So much success has meant that we are now facing the end of the trilogy which, although it may go wrong, is also more focused on the action and humour that audiences liked.

Source: Sony Pictures

The third part of the story of Eddie Brock and his symbiote will have them as fugitives from a mysterious organization. As if that were not enough, it seems that the symbiotes are preparing an invasion of Earth that only Venom can stop. It opens on October 25 and is already being touted as the last time we’ll see Tom Hardy in the role of the reporter.

Gladiator 2

Like Tim Burton, Ridley Scott spent years trying to give a sequel to Gladiatorone of his most iconic films. Once again the stars have aligned to make it happen and we are finally just a few months away from finding out how the history of Rome will continue without Decimus Maximus Meridius.

Source: Vanity Fair, Aidan Monaghan, Paramount Pictures

The connection to the first movie is that here we will follow Lucius Verus who was just a child in the first movie. Inspired by the actions of Maximus, he becomes a gladiator to fight against the empire of the brothers Caracalla and Geta. It premieres on November 22nd.

Disney will give us another of its animated films with Moana 2

The first installment of Moana quickly became one of Disney’s most beloved films. Now eight years later they are ready to give us a sequel that promises more than what we loved in the first one. Moana, Maui and Hei Hei are going on another high seas adventure.

Its story will revolve around the protagonist on a journey to reunite all the tribes of Oceania. Of course the road will not be easy as it will be full of dangers and mythical creatures.. This is why he will once again ask for Maui’s help to achieve his goal. Premieres November 27.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Finally we close the year with a return to the Tolkien universe with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. This will be an animated film that will be produced by the same team that made the original trilogy. Only this time we will be taken 183 years into the past.

Source: Warner Bros.

The film focuses on Helm Hammerhand, a legendary king of Rohan who gave his name to Helm’s Deep. Here we will follow him and his family as they try to defend their kingdom from invasion. It opens on December 13th. Which of these movies will you watch when it comes out?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about cinema and other topics.