“Wonka,” the fictional musical about the famous chocolatier whose name the film bears, has regained the top spot at the North American box office after its third weekend in cinemas, according to estimates published on Sunday by the specialized company “Expeter Relations.”

The film, which stars actor Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, achieved revenues amounting to $24 million in the United States and Canada between Friday and Sunday, and it is expected that its revenues this week will reach $31.8 million given that Monday is a holiday, also marking a strong start in its international showings. Outside North America.

In this film produced by Warner Brothers, Chalamet embodies the character of the famous chocolatier Willy Wonka from the novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl, but focuses on his beginnings in the profession.

In addition to Chalamet, who was preceded by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp to embody this character in previous films, the film includes Rowan Atkinson, who is famous for his character “Mr. Bean,” and Hugh Grant, who plays the role of an Oompa Loompa factory worker.

Since its launch, the film's total revenues have exceeded $142 million in the United States and Canada, and $244 million in the rest of the world.

Another film produced by Warner Brothers, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, starring Jason Momoa, dropped to second place, with revenues amounting to $19.5 million.

It was followed by the animated comedy “Migration”, which follows the journey of the Culvert duck family as they move from New England to Jamaica. The film grossed $17.2 million in three days.

The movie “The Color Purple” came in fourth place in its first weekend after it began showing on Christmas Day last Monday. The film generated revenues of $13 million.