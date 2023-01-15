if you thought that “365 days” either “50 shades of gray” they were the hottest movies you could find on Netflix, you are wrong. Streaming has proven that, when it is proposed, censorship is set aside to offer stories and scenes that border the limits of what is permissible, as demonstrated with a tape divided into two volumes, directed by the famous filmmaker Lars vonTrier.

In such a context, if you are looking for a proposal that raises the temperature on your summer afternoon, then this recommendation may be for you. It’s about “Nymphomania” a film that includes real sex scenes in its hot footage.

“Nymphomania” caused a stir when it premiered in 2013. Photo: SensaCine

What is “Nymphomania” about?

On a snowy afternoon, Seligman helps a young woman named Joe, whom he found in the middle of an alley after being beaten up. Seeing her in such a state, he decides to take her to her house so that she can recover.

When the girl regains consciousness, they both engage in a curious conversation, in which she confesses that she is a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac and proceeds to tell him about her most spicy experiences with various men.

From that point, “Nymphomania” it becomes a merry-go-round of lewd memories, from Joe losing his virginity to being found by Seligman in the alley.

How did you film the movie “Nymphomania”?

With such famous stars in the cast of “Nymphomania”, like Stacy Martin, Stellan Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Uma Thurman and Willem Dafoe, many wonder how Lars Von Trier managed to convince the cast to star in racy sequences. Well, the truth is that the filming of the movie hides a discouraging secret.