Although Netflix has some of the most erotic movies you can find via streaming, there is a feature film that is considered one of the great classics of LGBT cinema of the 80 that is not in the service. It features the leading role of Al Pacino and it comes from the hand of the very William Friedkin, director of the legendary horror film “The Exorcist”. Its plot is as erotic as it is controversial, but it became one of the few mainstream works to dare to make the homosexual community visible on the big screen at the time.

Specifically, we talk about “Cruising”, released in 1980. The film, 1 hour and 37 minutes long, exposes a story full of suspense and several plot twists. More details below.

What is “Cruising” about?

Cruising It places us in the heart of New York City and leads us through its most representative streets and bars of the gay community. However, behind the music, debauchery and sexual liberation, brutal murders are committed. The Police have begun investigations, but are unable to find the culprit who is decimating the homosexual population.

In this sense, the young agent Steve Burns (Al Pacino), who does not receive the support of his institution, infiltrates nightclubs, looks for contacts and tries to become the perfect victim to find the perpetrator of misfortunes. As he seeks to unravel the mystery, he navigates through explicit encounters with other men, mortal danger, and disappointing truths.

Al Pacino played a New York City cop in “Cruising.” Photo: Lorimar Television

The high erotic content in the footage even caused 40 minutes of extension to be cut. This was what Friedkin himself commented in statements to Venice Magazine in 2007 (via Movie Web): “I took the film to the ratings board 50 times before they gave it an R rating.”

What was this removed portion of the film about? It was “pure pornography,” the filmmaker revealed to James Franco when the actor told him of his intentions to do a project related to that lost cut. The truth is that the explicit sequences, Espinof details, were recorded without simulating.

Where to see “Cruising”?

Cruising It can be seen via streaming on the Filmin platform. You just have to have an active subscription to the service and that’s it.

