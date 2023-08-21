Netflix It is one of the most important streaming platforms in the world. For this reason, it has been chosen by millions of subscribers who love movies and series. In addition, the big red N has become so interesting because it has a varied catalog in which it has movies that have recently been released and because it has iconic feature films.

The streaming giant is also characterized by having classics that couldn’t succeed on the big screen, failed at the box office, and are looking to succeed in Netflix. A clear example of this is ‘Street Kings’, a film released in 2008 that was well received in movie theaters; however, it has achieved the other side of the coin after its arrival at the American brand.

The film failed in its 2008 release in theaters around the world. Photo: Netflix capture

What is ‘Kings of the Street’ about?

The action and crime movie has come to Netflix with the plot of an inspector in Los Angeles facing off against dangerous criminals and corrupt police officers. After the personal tragedy and the death of his partner, he begins the plan to end the entire chain of crimes in the American state.

How did ‘Kings of the street’ do in the cinema?

‘Ruler King’, directed by David Ayer and starring Keanu Reeves, was one of the most anticipated films in 2008 due to the plot and action it brought to moviegoers. However, 15 years ago it was only able to raise 26 million dollars in the United States and Canada, a resounding failure having invested 20 million dollars. Currently, it is one of the films that enters the top 10 in the last weeks of the Netflix catalog.

Official trailer for ‘Kings of the Street’

