In recent years, going to the movies has become quite expensive. Today, a ticket for any show costs almost $100 pesos. Fortunately, a celebration known as the Film Festivalwhere ticket prices decrease substantially. Thus, it was recently revealed when this year’s edition will take place.

Through its social networks, CANACINE has confirmed that The 2023 Film Festival will take place between Monday, February 27, and Wednesday, March 1. During these days, all the traditional rooms will have a price of only $29 pesos. Along with this, the 3D and macro functions will cost $39 pesos, while IMAX and VIP only $69 pesos.

We are ready to start the first edition of the 2023 Film Festival!!!

Monday February 27

Tuesday February 28

Wednesday March 1

$29 pesos traditional rooms pic.twitter.com/vkJmpImncV — CANACINE (@CANACINE) February 16, 2023

As if that were not enough, there will also be several offers for the candy store and other types of promotions. Best of all, this is the first edition of this year, and It is expected that at some point in 2023 we will see another celebration of this type. On related topics, here’s how to share your Netflix account without paying extra. Similarly, you can see the preview of the next chapter of The Last of Us here.

Via: CANACINE