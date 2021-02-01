The new crime thriller and crime movie “The Little Things” by actor Denzel Washington topped North American cinema revenues, recording 4.8 million dollars after it was shown on 2,171 screens across North America.

Directed by John Lee Hancock, the plot revolves around a serial killer who is trying to catch him by two cops.

The animated film “The Crowd Family: A New Era” (The Croods: Anew Edge) came in second, recording $ 1.84 million in its tenth week.

The second part of the movie “Wonder Woman 1984” (Wonder Woman 1984) slipped to the third place after its revenues reached 1.3 million dollars, and its total revenues reached 39.2 million dollars six weeks after it was shown in 1864 theaters.

Liam Neeson’s new action movie “The Marksman” was in fourth place with revenues of $ 1.25 million.

The thriller “Monster Hunter” (Monster Hunter) raised $ 740,000, finishing fifth.