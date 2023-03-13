This Sunday, March 12, the awards ceremony will be held Oscars 2023organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. And like any important event in the world of cinema, this is not without controversy. One of them has been the misconduct of some personalities, which currently prevents them from being part of this gala.

The unfortunate incident involving one of the best and most famous actors in the world is known to many: Will Smith. In a commercial break of the award show that was broadcast on television, he slapped the comedian Chris Rock due to a joke that he considered offensive towards his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

After that bad moment, it was even thought of revoking the best actor statuette that he won for his participation in King Richardbut finally he was prohibited from attending the events organized by the Academy for the next 10 years. However, she is not the only celebrity banned from this ceremony.

What other actors are prohibited from attending the Oscars?

The other cases are Carmine Cardi, Richard Gere, Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski and Harvey Weinstein. caridi He was the first actor to be banned forever from the Academy. It happens that he was identified as responsible for there being illegal copies of movies circulating on the Internet as Something’s Gotta Give, The Last Samurai, Mystic River, big fish and Master and Commander. The event occurred in 2004, in the midst of the Premios oscar.

On the other hand, Richard Gereleading actor in beautiful woman, Always by your side and American Gigolo, denounced something in 1993 with which the Academy disagreed. while presenting the oscar to Best Art Directionwas against the Chinese occupation in Tibetsupporting Dalai Lama and rejecting the Chinese Communist Party. This was enough for him to be banned from the ceremonies for 20 years.

What are the most serious cases of expulsions at the Oscars?

Delicate complaints against three celebrities from USA cost him his stay at an awards ceremony. Bill Cosby is one of them for sexual assault accusations, Roman Polanskiwho was denounced for raping a 13-year-old girl, and Harvey Weinsteinfor being involved in several cases of sexual assault.