Minute of silence that the City Council of Argamasilla de Calatrava has convened this Thursday for residents to express their condolences to the families affected by the shooting recorded this Wednesday in the town of La Mancha. Jesus Monroy (EFE)

The streets and terraces of Argamasilla de Calatrava (Ciudad Real, 5,900 inhabitants) have been filled this Thursday with incredulous faces that repeat the same speech: how kind Alejandro Congosto was, what a good farmer José Luis was The pretty and how horrible that Alfonso Lamas killed both shots and wounded his own father before being shot down by the Civil Guard this Wednesday morning. In the colloquiums, the expression “from a movie” is heard to define the facts and the stupor is maintained at the possibility that the murderer had arrived in town after shooting everything he saw from his house. Several neighbors agree in saying that “nobody expected it” and in assuring that these things are only seen on television.

Dozens of people gathered before the La Mancha town hall at noon this Thursday to observe five minutes of silence for the murdered agent, much loved in the town, and for the gardener who tried to contain Alfonso Lamas son, about 50 years old, by see that he was beating his father, 81. That’s where a shooting began that has caused three more injuries, including another agent. Several police patrols have attended the act to pay their respects to the partner. The regulation uniform today includes sad faces among those who treated him, such as the one whose discharge 10 years ago led the deceased, 37, to settle in the place, where “he had integrated very well” and together with his partner had conceived Paula , of seven. “He was a very good person and a great professional, he has given his life to save others”, values ​​the police officer.

Several neighbors applaud during the five minutes of silence to pay tribute to the victims of yesterday’s shooting, in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, on October 27, 2022, in Argamasilla de Calatrava, Ciudad Real, Castilla La-Mancha (Spain). Eusebio Garcia del Castillo (Europa Press)

Argamasilla’s affection for Alejandro is palpable in the tavern in the square, where a patron tries to contain his grief with a joke: “Alejandro was the only nice policeman.” Another client, Emilio V., who does not provide more than the initial of his last name, praises “his left hand”, because he scolded the author of small infractions with a smile so that he corrected his fault before greater evils. The 60-year-old farmer who was shot trying to mediate the discussion specifies that he has been “a lifelong worker.”

The receivers of the incredulity and compassion of the downtown streets are in a private room of a hotel outside the municipality. There a woman, the agent’s wife, is sobbing, surrounded by relatives and with her ear to the phone. “Poor Paula has been left without a dad”, she cries to her interlocutor, whom she implores to thank for the support she received from her because she, assisted by a relative who grabs her by the shoulder, he doesn’t see himself capable of it. Alejandro Congosto, a native of Talavera de la Reina (Toledo), has received the police merit medal posthumously from the community and leaves a void in Argamasilla that makes 25-year-old Loubna El Bouaichi cry, sitting on a bench in front of a Don Quixote mural with her friend and neighbor Milagros Cota, 75.

In this place of La Mancha, in the century that they add up between the two, something like this had never happened. “Because they riddled the murderer, if he hadn’t gone for more,” says the woman, who mutters: “The boy is nicer… he has given his life for all of us.” The Ciudad Real woman gets up supported by a hospital crutch and the human crutch that accompanies her before walking past neighbors who don’t talk about anything else.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Míriam Prieto, 25, turns to a soft drink to revitalize herself after a sleepless night. She meets the dead peasant’s son. “The boy is that he does not believe it, in shock, with time it will be worse”, predicts the young woman, who abounds in the thesis of the cinematographic of the events, with Police and Civil Guard cutting a road and shooting a murderer: “You don’t believe it, you always see it on TV until it happens here”. The Argamasilla police station, located next to the civil guard barracks and the health center, reveals that it is not fiction with dozens of candles and bouquets honoring the agent.

In a bar near the church of San Juan Bautista, disparate conversations are heard about the same news. A man who drinks beer resorts to drinkable English interspersed with some words and a lot of mimicry to narrate to a foreigner what happened on Wednesday. In Spanish, Miguel Ángel Muñiz, 50, who knew The Alfonsos, as they were known for these payments, and mentions that the offspring suffered an accident as a child that caused brain injuries. No one ever thought that this “unsociable” man would take his father’s gun, who had a license, and do what he did before ending up being shot down. Like in the movies.