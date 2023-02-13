These relatively modest revenues for “Warner Brothers” were affected by the strong competition resulting from the showing of the American Football Championship final (Super Bowl), the most popular annual event, on Sunday in the United States.

Franchise Entertainment Research analyst David A. Gross called the score “a quiet launch for a comedy-drama sequel”. This is the first time since September that the box-office-leading film has failed to collect more than $10 million in revenue, according to Agence France-Presse.

On the other hand, last weekend’s box office results were favorable to James Cameron. His movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” took 6.9 million dollars, coming in second place from Friday to Sunday, while the 3D remake of his famous movie “Titanic” came in third with 6.4 million dollars. The first time two works by the same director occupied two of the top five positions at the box office.

The fourth place went to Paramount’s “80 for Bride”, with revenues of $6 million. Veteran actresses Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field play a group of friends who travel to see Tom Brady at the 2017 Super Bowl.

As for the fifth place, it was occupied by the leader of last week, the movie “Knock at the Cabin”, produced by Universal Company, with revenues amounting to 4.4 million dollars.

Here are the rest of the films in the top ten business rankings at the North American box office:

6. “Boss in Boots: The Last Wish,” $3.9 million.

7- “A Man Cald Auto” with $2.6 million.

8. “Messing,” with $2.6 million.

9. “Meghan” with $1.7 million.

10. Blaine: $1.2 million