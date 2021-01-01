The physicist Adán Cabello shows the images of the laboratory where an ideal measurement of a quantum sequence has been achieved. ALEJANDRO RUESGA

In classical physics, red is always red. In quantum mechanics, however, measurement can change the (quantum) state of the system being measured. But not all measurements change it or convert a quantum system into a classical one. There are “ideal” measurements in which, always, to the question is it red ?, the system answers the same: yes or no. And if the system was in a quantum state of maximum information, the measurement leaves the system in a state, perhaps different, but also of maximum information.

Even the parents of this physical branch were not sure that this was possible. The mathematician John von Neumann (Budapest, 1903 – Washington, 1957), who developed the quantum mechanics of measurements, did not think that ideals were possible. However, in the middle of the century, the German physicist Gerhart Lüders (Hamburg, 1920-Göttingen, 1995) showed that, for quantum mechanics to be consistent, ideal measurements had to exist.

An international European team has for the first time succeeded in showing that this is the case and has succeeded in observing the quantum state of a strontium ion not only at the beginning and at the end of the measurement, but also during the process. It is the first film of something never seen and that lasts a millionth of a second.

“In the universe, everything that can happen happens. And one of the things that can happen is the ideal quantum measurements ”, explains Adán Cabello, from the Department of Applied Physics at the University of Seville. Together with Fabian Pokorny, Chi Zhang, Gerard Higgins, Matthias Kleinmann and Markus Hennrich, physicists from the universities of Stockholm, Siegen (Germany) and the Basque Country, he has managed to make an ideal measurement of an atomic particle manipulated by lasers in a laboratory Swedish.

Until now it was assumed that the change of the quantum state was instantaneous. But the research of this European team has shown that this is not the case, that there is a succession and that it is measurable. “That process was a mystery. The beginning and the end were known, but not the sequence. We have been able to prove that the ideal measurements exist and that we can take photos of the process, ”says Cabello, while showing the images of the ion trap where the experiment was carried out on the computer screen.

The finding, published in Physical Review Letters, it is not banal. Not only because it confirms one of the most subtle predictions of quantum mechanics, but also because it allows investigating how the noise that affects quantum computers appears and makes them unable to unfold their full potential.

“We have shown that you can have great control of a quantum measurement process. Our motivation was that the theory was not being squeezed to the maximum. It was not taking advantage of the fact that there are ideal quantum measurements ”, highlights the physicist born in Madrid in 1968.

The result of the experiment is a succession of graphs that show what happens to the quantum state of the strontium ion during the millionth of a second that the measurement lasts. The heights of the towers indicate the degree of superposition of the possible quantum states. The film shows how, during measurement, some of the overlays are gradually lost while others are preserved as they would in an ideal quantum measurement.

“By taking tomographic snapshots, we show that the process proceeds according to the model of an ideal quantum measurement with 94% fidelity,” the researchers conclude.

The step that has been taken is very important because it opens the door for future applications of ideal quantum measurements in computing.

A theoretical project of the US Army

A project of the US Army, also published Physical Review Letters, He has also investigated quantum error correction, but only on a theoretical level. The work, developed by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with funding from the Army, aims to mitigate certain random fluctuations, or noise, one of the main barriers to quantum computing.

The research aims to identify the types of noise that are most likely to be accurately modeled and their effects suppressed.