But at the same time he recognized that the strike carried out by Hollywood scriptwriters is delaying many productions.

This actor began by saying ‘we’re in the middle of this writers’ strike, so everything is on hold and [puesto] on hold for the right reasons’.

Pratt, before talking about the sequel to Super Mario Bros. The Moviestressed that ‘I really support the WGA [Sindicato de Guionistas de EE. UU.] and our writers’.

Later, this actor highlighted ‘When the negotiations are complete, and the writers are comfortable moving forward, then it’s time to start talking about what’s next for that’. Later, he highlighted ‘however, we are very grateful for the support’.

From what was said before, it was when he touched on the subject of Super Mario Bros. The Movie. According to Chris Pratt ‘it’s really shocking how successful the movie has been’.

He went on to say ‘I mean, I expected people to love it the way I was excited about it, but it’s really multi-generational all over the world’.

Pratt highlighted ‘People love it. They love Mario…’. This artist let us see how happy he is with the results.

Chris Pratt finished by saying ‘It’s a really funny, funny, cute, touching movie and, gosh, I can’t believe I’m a part of it’.

At the time of writing these lines Super Mario Bros. The Movie it surpasses $1.3 billion dollars grossed worldwide and is the highest-grossing film based on video games of all time.

Likewise, it is in the Top 5 most successful animated films in history and even competes with Disney.

It has already surpassed the first installment of Frozen, which brought in $1,284,540,518, and follows the trail of its sequel. It is also the highest grossing film so far in 2023.

Clearly a sequel is only a matter of time. The partnership between Illumination Entertainment, Nintendo and Universal Pictures is part of the success of this animated film.

It seems that Mario’s future in the cinema is bright if he follows the path marked out by this film.

With details from ET Online.