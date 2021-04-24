The Moves III Plan encourages the purchase of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen batteries, and is endowed with 400 million euros and available immediately. As a novelty, this new program offers higher amounts of aid, which can now be requested: up to 7,000 euros to purchase an electric vehicle and up to 5,000 for a plug-in hybrid.

It also offers the possibility of scrapping or not scrapping an old vehicle seven years old or more, as was the case with the previous edition, which will promote the renewal of the Spanish car fleet.

The amounts of aid for electric cars, as well as hydrogen and electric cars with extended autonomy (with electric autonomy of more than 90 km), will be 7,000 euros with scrapping and 4,500 euros without scrapping. For its part, for plug-in cars with a range of between 30 and 90 km, the aid will be 5,000 euros with scrap and 2,500 euros without scrap.

Additional help



This edition includes additional aid of 10% for self-employed workers (taxis and VTC), people with reduced mobility and residents of municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants. As for the price limit of the cars that can benefit from this aid, it will be the same as in the Moves II: 45,000 euros before VAT, that is, 54,450 euros with this tax applied.

Individuals and the self-employed can benefit from these incentives, as well as private companies, communities of owners and public administrations.

Once again, Moves III will be coordinated by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE) and will be managed by the autonomous communities and cities, which must open the calls in their territories.