This Wednesday the first leg of the Clausura 2023 semifinals will be played when Tigres and Monterrey face each other in another edition of the Clásico Regio.
The broad favorite to advance to the next round is Monterrey, a team that ended the curse of first place and advanced to the semifinal of the tournament.
Rayados easily beat Santos Laguna by a score of 2-0 with goals from Maximiliano Meza and Rogelio Funes Mori. While it is true that they were criticized for drawing 0-0 in the first leg against last place in the general standings, this is something that Vucetich was able to recover from.
Now, the Mexican coach plans the same strategy that paid off the last time they faced Tigres.
It was on matchday 12 when they met on the ‘Volcán’ field. In that game, La Pandilla beat their rival and won by a score of 1-0, with a goal from Luis Romo. That is why ‘King Midas’ will repeat the lineup.
Víctor Manuel Vucetich would use German Berterame and Arturo Gonzalez, who would return to the starting eleven. It must be remembered that in the game against Santos Jordi Cortizo and Rodrigo Aguirre were the starters.
This is how Rayados would jump onto the Universitario field to face the first match of the semifinal against their staunch rival.
