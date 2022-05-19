Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar’s parent company, says they are aware of the frustration.

If you are Red Dead Online users, you are surely aware of one of the campaigns that has mobilized the most players in recent months. with the hashtag #SaveRedDeadOnlineusers of the Rockstar title have long been demanding a better deal for the western’s multiplayer, which receives very little content on a regular basis.

The initiative seems to have finally reached take-two, the parent company that owns Rockstar. in words to IGN on the occasion of the last presentation of financial results, the CEO Strauss Zelnick assures that they are aware of the frustration of the playersbut has not offered any solution.

We are aware of the frustrationstrauss zelnick“Rockstar is taking care of the updates that are coming, and we are working on a lot of things with them,” he explains. “I’m aware of the frustration and it’s flattering that they want more content, but Rockstar will say more in due course“. In this way, Zelnick passes the ball to Rockstar as the main responsible.

The words of the Take-Two boss have not convinced users who have been demanding content for months and, in general, a better deal as online mode players. The difference from GTA Online is huge, and Zelnick has only been able to assert that the intention is keep keeping the servers active long-term.

Even though the #SaveRedDeadOnline campaign has spread across Reddit, forums, and social media over time, there doesn’t seem to be much to hold on to at the moment. Waiting for news, we will always have the single-player experience of Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the ones that has dazzled us the most in recent years.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Red Dead Online, Take Two, Rockstar, Red Dead Redemption 2, Online, SaveRedDeadOnline and Multiplayer.