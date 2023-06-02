In recent years, managers at Nvidia, the global computer graphics processing company, began to hear a new kind of complaint: Some of their employees were suffering from hot flashes, fatigue and brain fog — common symptoms of the menopausal transition.

“They came to us and said: ‘Who am I going with?’” said Denise Rosa, a company official in the United States. “They said, ‘We have fertility support, we have egg freezing, we have surrogacy and adoption. Me too?'”.

Some women’s health issues, such as fertility problems and postpartum depression, have already been recognized as issues that employers can address. But talking about the symptoms of menopause and perimenopause, the years that precede the end of a woman’s reproductive years, was largely taboo.

A new movement to create “menopause-friendly workplaces” is gaining momentum, starting in Britain, where menopausal women are believed to be the fastest growing demographic in the workforce.

Now, the effort is coming to the United States. Eric Adams, Mayor of New York, promised earlier this year to “change the stigma around menopause in this city.”

People like Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama are bringing what Winfrey calls “the capital M” into the conversation. Members of Generation X, now in their 40s and 50s, are more willing to talk about menopause and ask for support than previous generations.

A growing number of entrepreneurs are seeking opportunities in everything from prescribing hormones to selling menopausal energy bars.

And employers are realizing that offering help is one way to retain experienced women in the workforce, as more evidence shows that menopausal symptoms are affecting productivity and causing women to leave their jobs.

For example, a recent British study found that one third of women aged 50 to 64 reported moderate to severe difficulties coping with work due to menopausal symptoms.

The first thing is to provide education to reduce stigma, said Deborah Garlick, founder of Henpicked, a British website for women over 40. This may mean uploading information to company websites and training employees.

Workplaces can also provide female employees with access to treatment. Some are signing contracts with companies that offer virtual appointments with health providers.

There are an estimated 34 symptoms of the menopausal transition, and often the symptoms appear just as women move up to higher levels at work, adding an additional challenge to the hurdles of ageism and sexism in the workplace. Workplace.

Some experts warn that disclosing menopausal symptoms carries risks, because it could reinforce assumptions that women are less productive at work as they age. As a result, it may be better to start slowly, integrating menopause support into existing workplace resources, than introducing something entirely new, like a cool room, said Stephanie Faubion, medical director of the North American Menopause Society.

“The last thing we need is some other reason to discriminate against women in the workplace and hurt them by saying something is wrong with them,” she said.

By: Sharon Otterman