For many, Santiago Giménez is the best Mexican soccer player in the world. The striker, after a stage where he only added minutes as a rotating player, has become the starting position within the Feyenoord team, beating his teammate Danilo. The former Cruz Azul has become the player who has scored the most goals for the Dutch club in all competitions this season and it is a fact that whenever he is on the field, the scorer usually makes a difference.
For this reason, it is expected that the soccer player of the Mexican selection, who is only 21 years old, can sooner rather than later make the leap to one of the five major leagues in Europe. The sporting level of Giménez thus supports him and for weeks there has been follow-up from other clubs on the planet to the Mexican, who is also about to carry out a movement that may be key so that his transfer can even be signed this summer.
Santiago is about to finalize the procedure to obtain his passport as a community within Europe. The striker is of Italian descent and, unlike other national players or anywhere in the world who have to wait years to get the same, Giménez has only had to wait 6 months. That being the case, the Mexican will no longer occupy a foreign position in any European team in the following weeks and that always facilitates market movements, this being perhaps the key to an immediate transfer.
#movement #key #future #Santiago #Giménez
