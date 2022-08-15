When Sergiño Dest arrived in Barcelona, there was great expectation of what the player from the United States could offer the culé team, it was expected that over the weeks, the former Ajax would become the right back from which the culés suffer so much Since Dani Alves’ first start, however, everything was just an illusion.
Neither with Koeman, nor now under the guidance of Xavi, Dest has shown those conditions that placed them as a pearl of Ajax, for which the culé coach does not have him for this season, the player was not even summoned for the first day of La Liga and his departure seems imminent, being so, it is expected that some club will make a serious move for Sergiño and that aims to be Manchester United.
A few days ago, the negotiations between the Red Devils and FC Barcelona for the transfer of Dest began, now, the English club asks the Catalans for a little time to start negotiations with the player, because before trying to convince him to joining Erik Ten Hag’s project, he must secure the exit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, a right-back who has been benched and is transferable.
#movement #Manchester #United #requires #sign #Sergiño #Dest
Leave a Reply