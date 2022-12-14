FC Barcelona is on the hunt for a right-back, the Catalans see it as an impossible task to be able to sign this winter market, so they will focus all their forces on the summer, where they have a wide list of options to reinforce said sector of the pitch , a movement that will also be necessary since everything indicates that Héctor Bellerín will leave the club and the renewal of Sergi Roberto is just in the analysis stage.
One of the strongest names to reinforce Barcelona in this area is the Portuguese Diogo Dalot, who will actually be renewed unilaterally by Manchester United, as confirmed by Erik Ten Hag himself, but this would be a movement with the intention to stop his departure as a free agent, since the reality is that the Dutch strategist has asked the club’s board of directors for the arrival of one of his compatriots who shone the most in the world cup.
From England they report that Ten Hag wants the signing of Dumfries, the man from Inter Milan stands out for his powerful physique that allows him to contribute in the round trip for 90 minutes. In addition, he has a powerful header and is an excellent marker. The English team will knock on Inter’s door from this same winter market, although, if they receive a refusal, they will try again in summer. Denzel’s hypothetical arrival at Manchester United would open the door to a sale at an affordable price for Dalot heading to Barcelona.
