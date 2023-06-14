With the signing of Fernando Ortíz and the project that ‘Tano’ has together with ‘Tato’ Noriega, sports director, it seems that the Rayados de Monterrey look like they could be one of the main players in the next tournament. ‘Tano’ has been more than clear, his team will have an offensive tendency, a squad like the one Monterrey already enjoys cannot play any other way, which is why within the transfer list there are names that can further strengthen that philosophy.
One of those possible signings and that would surely be the big bomb of the summer market is that of Lucas Moura, because it is no secret to anyone that the royal club is in talks with the player who has finished his contract with Tottenham and who they want to sign as a free agent. The same ex selected by Brazil would be seriously evaluating the offer and would make a phone call that could well put an end to the signing for better or worse.
Moura will call Vicent Janssen, his former teammate within Tottenham and with a recent past within the team in the north of the country, he will ask him about the club, Mexican soccer and in general the way of life within Monterrey. Based on the references he obtains, he could make his decision, whether to give Ortíz’s team a vote of confidence, or simply say thank you and close negotiations to find another destination other than Mexico or Monterrey.
