Operational headquarters: the movement of vehicles on the Crimean bridge resumed

On the Crimean bridge resumed the movement of vehicles. This is reported in Telegramchannel about the operational situation on the bridge.

“The movement of vehicles on the Crimean bridge has been resumed,” the message says.

Earlier on the night of Sunday, September 3, the operational headquarters reported that the movement of vehicles was temporarily suspended on the Crimean bridge. The reason for the suspension was not specified.

On the night of Saturday, September 2, the passage on the bridge was temporarily blocked at 00:00 after attempts to attack drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). As reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, a total of three unmanned semi-submersible boats were destroyed – one shortly before midnight on September 1, two more fireships were shot down at about 02:00 Moscow time with an interval of ten minutes.