Rúben Neves has been the best footballer in Wolverhampton for years. The Portuguese, captain of the pack, is the most constant man on the team, neither game casualties, nor injuries, being a key piece for the 3 coaches who have led the wolves team since he returned to the Premier League after several years in the second division of English football.
However, everything has an end and it seems that the cycle of the Portuguese legend of the Wolves is about to close. Rúben is in the sights of FC Barcelona and his options to go to Barcelona are high. In fact, there is a closed agreement and it is expected that it will be fulfilled, and that is why the Premier League team has immediately shielded itself from the possible departure of Neves by signing a pearl from Brazil who will be the direct replacement from Portuguese.
Joao Gomes, a Brazilian midfielder, one of those brilliant youngsters of the new generation of Rio de Janeiro football, has been signed by the Wolves for almost 20 million euros. The signing has been managed from start to finish by Jorge Mendes, who in addition to being Neves’ agent, has direct ties to the Wolverhampton team. In this way, Mendes himself has watched over the sporting interests of the club and opens the door for its star player Rúben Neves so that he can land without major obstacles within Barcelona in the summer market.
