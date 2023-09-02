On the Crimean bridge resumed the movement of cars after attempts to attack UAF drones

The movement of road transport on the Crimean bridge has been resumed. This is reported in Telegramchannel about the operational situation on the bridge.

The passage on the bridge was temporarily blocked at 00:00 after attempted attacks by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). Those on the bridge and in the screening area were asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of the transport security staff.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an attempt to attack the Crimean Bridge with naval drones. The military department clarified that a total of three unmanned semi-submersible boats were destroyed – one shortly before midnight on September 1, two more firewalls were shot down at about 02:00 Moscow time with an interval of ten minutes.