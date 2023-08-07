Balance: the movement of cars across the bridge attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been restored

The movement of cars on the bridge across the Tonkiy Strait was restored. About this Acting Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo reported in your Telegram channel.

According to Saldo, only cars in reverse mode are allowed to cross the bridge between the Genichesk and Arabat Spit, which was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A day earlier, Ukrainian troops fired 12 Anglo-French Storm Shadow missiles at an overpass across the Tonkiy Strait, nine of which were shot down by an air defense system. A civilian was injured in the attack and a gas pipeline in Genichesk and a local school were damaged. More than 20 thousand residents of the city were left without gas supply.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also delivered a strike with Storm Shadow missiles on the Chongarsky bridge connecting Crimea and the Kherson region. According to the head of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, three or four arrivals were recorded over the bridge.

Due to damage to the bridge over the Chongar, the logistics of road communication between the Kherson region and Crimea had to be changed. Now the movement of some buses has been suspended until the bridge is restored, Saldo added. Trucks and vans can pass through the Chaplynka village, while cars and regular buses can use the road through Kalanchak towards the Armyansk checkpoint.