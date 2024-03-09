This year women were not called to make a day without women as happened years ago, so that society itself would realize the important place they occupy. This year, many women around Mexico and in Sinaloa They took to the streets with a greater conviction of how necessary it is to remain united, as sisters, to achieve the equality and equity that has been achieved step by step, but that is still not enough.

ALTHOUGH THE VOICES CONTINUE that disqualify the holding of marches or actions to commemorate International Women's Day, which was not born as a mere whim in 1975, but due to the very need to make visible the great problem that exists in all societies in the world. : the lack of equal pay, employment opportunities and physical and sexual violence against women; In Mexico, in recent years, participation in the marches to commemorate Women's Day has been increasing and organized, especially because they are not called by political groups that are offering something in return; The women who take to the streets to ask for justice for abused women, for those who have disappeared, for those who have been murdered, for those who have been raped, do so with the conviction that these actions are not perpetuated and that laws are created to be applied.

WOMEN HAVE LEARNED that by uniting their voices, changes are being achieved, paths are being opened for more women to reach top-level public and private positions in the organization, but there is still more to do.

It is especially necessary to generate this awareness among the youngest, men and women so that the fight started by the predecessors is not distorted and generates distance between them; the women They are changing their paradigm, it is necessary for men to do the same so that society functions in the right and necessary gear, so that no one is above the other.

