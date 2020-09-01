What state of health is Mumia in with the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the United States hard?

Johanna fernandez American prisons are overcrowded and there is no possibility of social distancing within them. The Covid-19 therefore represents a deadly threat for all prisoners, in particular prisoners over 50 years of age with poor health conditions, as is the case for Mumia Abu-Jamal. The prison’s inability to treat his hepatitis C in a timely manner, three years ago, permanently weakened his state of health. Medical examinations determined he had liver damage. Although this damage is latent at the moment, he is among the prisoners who run serious risks if they contract the Covid. Despite these circumstances, Mumia is doing well. As always, he spends his days reading and writing. A year ago, he applied and was accepted for a doctoral program at a major university. He therefore devoted himself to his studies.

How are American prisons dealing with this epidemic?

Johanna fernandez To limit the consequences of Covid, the Pennsylvania prison department decided, in March, to completely lock down prisons and its prisoners, and suspended all visits. This means that inmates are locked in their cells all day. They can only get out for 45 minutes to get to the common areas of their detention center – no more than twelve at a time – to make phone calls, download emails to their tablets and clean their cells.

Locking up prisoners for more than 23 hours a day is inhumane and worse than the conditions of isolation imposed on death row inmates in the United States. These restrictions are slowly starting to decrease. Unlike other countries, like Iran and Turkey, which have freed more than 50% of their prisoners to avoid massive infections and mass deaths during the pandemic, the governors of the United States have not accepted to release many detainees.

The worst coronavirus crisis in American prisons is the one in San Quentin prison in northern California. This famous prison is now the center of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, where more than 2,200 inmates have tested positive. In August, at least 24 prisoners died there. San Quentin is not an isolated incident. Between March and June, the rate of coronavirus infection in prisons increased at a rate of 8% per day, compared to 3% in the general population. Across the country, activists and lawyers have protested, and have taken legal action to pressure judges to order prison population reduction by releasing older or sick prisoners. Our efforts and our requests have, alas, remained without result.

Where is the current legal process to challenge the right of appeal that was granted to him last year for the review of his sentence?

Johanna fernandez Mumia’s case was blocked by Maureen Faulkner, the widow of the murdered police officer. As you know, Maureen Faulkner is a major prop used by the Fraternal Order of the Police (FOP), the largest police union in the world. The goal being that Mumia – unjustly accused and convicted – remains permanently behind bars. At a press conference last year, she said Mumia could be released soon, referring to the unprecedented court ruling that had just granted her the right to appeal a series of rights violations. constitutional, which it had previously been denied by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for almost two decades. The decision to accept these appeals was based on the fact that Supreme Court Justice Ronald Castille had refused to take these proven violations into consideration because of his personal involvement (he was then a Philadelphia prosecutor) in the proceedings against Mumia. Ronald Castille had also shown a constant animosity towards the one he described as “Cop killers”. It is on this basis that justice granted Mumia a right of appeal, ruling that Ronald Castille had a conflict of interest in Mumia’s case and should therefore have withdrawn from the legal process. On the strength of this new right, Mumia’s lawyers filed their brief.

What was Maureen Faulkner’s response?

Johanna fernandez She filed a rare petition known as the “King’s Bench” petition, which is unique in that it can only be heard by the highest court in Pennsylvania. This jurisdiction has the capacity to intervene and defend the interests of citizens in cases where the common good is in danger. In her petition, Maureen Faulkner alleges that the current Philadelphia district attorney, Larry Krasner, was biased in favor of Mumia (by not opposing the right of appeal – Editor’s note) and that, in fairness, he should therefore not be allowed to continue the case. In other words, when Mumia’s allegations of constitutional violations were established by a court, Maureen Faulkner secured a stay of all proceedings by accusing Larry Krasner of the same violation as Ronald Castille. Unsurprisingly, the conservative Supreme Court decided to hear his claim and tasked a retired judge to investigate his allegations. This judge has completed his investigation, but the course of this petition – which excludes our lawyers and only includes the prosecutor and Maureen Faulkner – has been sealed. This means the findings are not made public, as Mumia’s lawyers believe the prosecutor is likely to initiate them for reasons of legal strategy. We are waiting for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to make its decision known: either validate Maureen Faulkner’s petition or reject it.

How do you assess the July 4 mobilization in Philadelphia for the release of Mumia and against police violence?

Johanna fernandez Despite Mumia’s inextricable court case, the last mobilization in the streets of Philadelphia on July 4 was bigger than we’ve seen in a long time. Protests against police violence across the country have the potential to re-energize the movement to free Mumia Abu-Jamal with the energy of a young generation of people aware of the issues. For nearly forty years, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has used and abused the fear surrounding the Mumia affair to advance its neofascist political agenda, in particular by deploying extreme racist propaganda and by labeling Mumia as a monster. dangerous and cold-blooded cop killer. During these decades, the FOP campaigned to militarize the police and strengthen their powers. Case after case, brutal acts of police violence have increased, with the law and justice covering the increasing number of murders of African-American citizens.

In this context, our most important mission is to link the struggle to free Mumia and other political prisoners with the struggle to dismantle and abolish a police force, including the history of racist violence and terror against blacks. Americans is directly linked to the origin of the police in the United States, as runaway slave hunters and protectors of the institution of slavery.

French collective Free Mumia