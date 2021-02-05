For centuries, Mount Pinatubo, a quiet volcano in Luzon, the most populated island in the Philippines, was an ecological Arcadia, a Viridian mountain that was home to an abundance of fauna.

One such creature was the Apomys sacobianus, the volcano mouse Pinatubo, who spent his days hunting worms and other foods.

On June 15, 1991, the apocalypse reached paradise.

Aerial view of a sector of the mouth of the Pinatubo volcano. Photo AP Photo / Bullit Marquez.

Molten rock exploded from the volcano, suffocating most of its flanks in roaring, overheated avalanches of toxic gas and debris that they instantly exterminated all life in its wake.

Almost 2,000 meters were ripped from its summit, leaving behind a 3.8 km hole and erasing the surrounding forest.

Environmentalists suspected that the Pinatubo volcano mouse, believed to be found up there and nowhere else, followed the path of the dodo.

But to everyone’s surprise, wildlife studies revealed that this rodent not only survived the eruption, it thrived.

As reported in the Philippine Journal of Science last month, it became the most abundant mammal on the mountaintop.

Investigating how this mouse returned will help ecologists understand how other mammals may respond when devastation – anthropogenic or natural – receives them, said Eric Rickart, a vertebrate curator at the Utah Museum of Natural History and a co-author of the new study.

The dramatic saga of this mouse also reinforces an impregnable ecological edict: never underestimate rodents, said Christine Wilkinson, a doctoral student researching conservation biology and human-wildlife conflicts at the University of California, Berkeley, who was not involved in the study.

the mouth of the volcano is today a beautiful lake where you can live. AFP Photo Cecil Morella.

“Anyone who has seen a New York rat knows that it is so,” he said.

Whether or not Apomys sacobianus looks pretty to you may depend on your predilection for rodents.

“It’s a big mouse. Some people would call it a small rat,” says Rickart. “He really is a very pretty little animal.”

Aside from his adorable looks, little else was known about him.

For half a century, only a single scientifically stored specimen existed, collected on the lower slopes of the volcano in 1956, and subsequent fieldwork implied that the volcano was its only home. The conventional wisdom of conservation biology suggested that this precariously small habitat was only one disaster away from wiping the mouse off the face of the world.

Although scientists assumed it had been wiped out by this extinction-level event, some were curious if there was something else to the story. Danilo Balete, a researcher at the Field Museum in Chicago, went to the Pinatubo in 2011 and 2012 to see if this grim fate occurred.

Working with field assistants, including members of the indigenous Aeta peoples, Balete set worm-laden traps and roasted coconut treats to capture and count local mammalian fauna.

Balete, also one of the study’s co-authors, died suddenly in 2017, aged 56.

He was both a leader in Philippine biodiversity science and a dear friend to his colleagues. They were driven to complete the work he started, and in doing so, they found the opposite of what everyone had predicted.

After acute environmental destruction, invasive rats from lower areas should have conquered the mountain, leaving aside the native species.

“That’s not what we’re seeing in the Philippines,” said Lawrence Heaney, curator of mammals at the Field Museum.

The native mammals had refused to give much ground to any opportunistic plague, and instead continued to rule their volcanic home.

It is believed that they were kept in small patches of surviving forest, and that they ended repopulating the slopes of the mountain.

Similar devastating eruptions occurred in the Pinatubo in the distant past.

The mouse could have persisted in each of them, thriving again and again in post-apocalyptic landscapes.

“We consider him to be a disturbance specialist” who delights in ruined environments, Rickart said.

May seem contradictoryBut a quiet environment is not always the optimal state for life, Wilkinson says.

As various plants, fungi and animals caught in wildfires demonstrate, some need destruction to thrive.

And whenever a reigning ecosystem takes a fatal blow, like the knockout blow from the asteroid that visited the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, small mammals are happy to fill the void.

The eruption was undoubtedly terrible for many. But, as the story of this superhero mouse has shown us, “The ‘terrible’ thing can be a relative thing,” Heaney said.

