For many decades, Bollywood actors have been entertaining the audience with their performances. There are some who left their own mark in the hearts of the fans through their films. Despite this, many of these artists also remained such who later had to struggle with financial constraints. There was a time when these artists used to have both name and fame but still their last time was very difficult. In today’s story, we know about such artists.

AK Hangal – AK Hangal, who started his film career at the age of 50, worked in many of Hindi cinema’s best films. Between the 70s and 90s, he worked with almost every major producer-director of the film industry. According to sources, on 26 August 2012 AK Hangal was found dead in his house. He lived in a rented house in his last days and was going through a financial crisis. His health was very bad and he did not even have enough money to get his treatment. According to media reports, Amitabh Bachchan had given Rs 20 lakh to AK Hangal’s son for his treatment.

Achala Sachdev – Actress Achala Sachdev, who played Kajol’s grandmother in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s superhit film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, died on 30 April 2012. After the death of her husband, she lived alone in her Pune home for 12 years. He too spent his last time in a lot of trouble.

Vimi-1967 Actress Vimi, who became an overnight star with the film ‘Hamraj’, worked in many films after this. According to sources, due to debt and alcohol addiction, she could not do much work and she died at an early age. According to the news, when he died, his dead body was taken to the crematorium on a handcart.

Mahesh Anand- Mahesh Anand worked in many films in the 90s. Mahesh was found dead at his home on 9 February 2019. Due to lack of work for a long time, he became a victim of depression. His financial condition was not good at that time.