The mountains and beaches of the Eastern Province have become a favorite destination for families today, after light rain continued to fall since yesterday. Families took advantage of the noticeable drop in temperatures to leave their homes and enjoy the moderate weather and document these moments by taking pictures amidst the charming nature..

Some families confirmed that the rain contributed to improving the weather, as temperatures dropped slightly, which encouraged them to spend enjoyable times outdoors..

The National Center of Meteorology report stated that the weather will be rainy tonight and early morning in some internal and coastal areas with a chance of fog or light fog in the morning, generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active and causing dust and dirt especially in the north and east, reaching a speed of 40 km/h, and the sea will be light to medium in waves and may be turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman..