While best known for playing the role of “The Mountain” in George RR Martin’s hit series Game of Thrones, Icelandic Hafthor Bjornsson has other abilities. In this case, the giant who measures more than two meters and weighed more than 200 kilos was able to demonstrate his pugilistic talents against the Northern Irishman Steven Ward, former European light heavyweight champion, in an exhibition fight that lasted three rounds and ended in tie.

The combat was close. Although technical gestures are acquired over time and training, it was clear that the actor, who often says that he is the heir to Thor, the warrior god of the Norse gods, does not lack physical capacity. Even taking advantage of the difference in mileage and power, he managed to throw his experienced rival to the canvas on one occasion.

Hafthor Bjornsson, The Mountain from Game of Thrones, shows off his boxing skills.

Ward, who measures 1.88 meters and does not exceed 80 kilos, was not daunted by the size of his adversary and landed a furious blow to the face of “La Montaña.” He did not lose the vertical, but he ended up with a bleeding wound on his face that will surely leave a scar. The tie left everyone happy.

“Initially it was only going to be a training session and I was going to help him with that technical aspect, but it intensified from there and the next thing we know is that I did an exhibition with the strongest ex-man in the world,” said Ward, known as “The Tranquilo Man “, who has an interesting record as a professional of 13 wins (4KO) and just one loss.

As soon as the fight was over, Bjornsson began to think about his highly touted match against Eddie Hall. It will be a duel between the Strongest Man in the World of 2018 and the Strongest Man in the World of 2017.

The poster promoting the match between Hafthor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall.

“I am training for this fight as if I have trained to be the strongest man in the world. With the experience that (promoters) MTK Global brings, this event will be even better than it was going to be, ”he warned.

The Icelander and the British will face each other in September, in Las Vegas, in what will be “the heaviest boxing match in history.” The challenge, beyond commercial interest, arose after the messages that both crossed on social networks.

Hall rose to fame in 2016 after setting the 500-pound lifting mark, but then passed out upon achieving it. A group of doctors and paramedics came to treat him and within minutes they managed to revive him. It was all a scare. According to an English medium, the British effort caused some blood vessels in his head to explode and that is why he lost consciousness.

Bjornsson, for his part, was able to lift 474 kilos in the deadlift discipline during his participation in the Arnold Strongman Classic tournament in 2019. But he also had a hard time during another of the extreme tests he underwent. The 32-year-old actor fainted and had to be treated by doctors while measuring his strength by pushing a giant wheel.

It was also a scare, as thankfully, he recovered and finished second in that challenge. “The Mountain” also holds five crowns as the Strongest Man in Europe (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019).

Look also

