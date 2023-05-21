When it becomes a documentary film, as they say now, Mark Cavendish will return to what it has been for all these years, a serialized novel. Each one was always interrupted with a catchphrase, to force us to go and see the next one, chained by that personality always poised between brazen greatness and absolute fragility. On his Instagram profile, Cav used only two words to summarize himself: Always believe. Always believe in it. There is no other way to become the most successful rider in the peloton. A goal repeated over and over again, like an oration. That when Cav won it seemed like an explanation, but when he lost it looked like a bluster. “Being the best version of myself is not enough for me: I want to be the best of all”.