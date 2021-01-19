Barely a few hours have passed since the announcement of the new Snapdragon 870 and we already know that the Moto Edge S will be one of the first smartphones to equip it. A smartphone already officially announced by Motorola a few days ago, but the manufacturer has not yet revealed too many details. Of course, it will not take too long to go from zero to one hundred in that regard, since Motorola has announced that Its new high-end will debut in just one week, next Tuesday, January 26.

Motorola has made the announcement through a post in your Weibo profile where we can read that The Moto Edge S will be released worldwide on January 26, which is built around the Snapdragon 870 and which is accompanied by an image in which an image of the terminal is not shown, not even part of it, but the protagonism falls exclusively on the Qualcomm SoC.

We have been talking for some time about Motorola’s plans to bring a mid-range terminal to the market, which could be the Motorola Nio project. And we remember that until recently, more specifically until he began to talk about a Motorola equipped with a Snapdragon 888, the Nio was expected to be the manufacturer’s new top of the range, and that it was expected to have a Snapdragon 865. With the announcement of the Moto Edge S we can rethink how the Edge family would look throughout 2021.

Moto Edge S: possible specifications

It is possible that, finally, the Motorola Nio, which we expected for some time in the first quarter of 2021, is the Moto Edge S, and that the only difference from the leaks of a couple of months ago is the SoC used. For the rest, we continue to expect a medium-high range (with more shades of the latter) with 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of storage and a hypothetical variant with 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of memory. Would have a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,520 points and a refresh rate that would not drop below 90 hertz and could reach 105. All of this would be powered by a 5,000 milliamp battery.

Regarding its cameras, the main one of the Moto Edge S would be formed by three sensors, a sensor 64 megapixel OmniVision OV64B, a OmniVision OV16A10 16MP wide angle and a OmniVision OV02B1B 2MP depth module. The front camera would appear through a hole in the screen and would be composed of two optical bodies, a 16MP OmniVision OV16A1Q with Wide Angle Lens and a 8MP Samsung S54H7 with Ultra Wide Angle Lens

If this configuration (or a similar one) is confirmed, it is expected that the price of the Moto Edge S will be more competitive than the previous Edge (which it would replace), and that the role of top of the range is reserved for the future Motorola equipped with the also recently announced Snapdragon 888. and that could occupy the space currently occupied by the Motorola Edge +.

If so, it would be confirmed that Motorola is not satisfied with the good performance it has in the mid-range, with a very wide catalog full of interesting options that are constantly renewed, and you would like to improve your presence in the high-end segment, and surely in your case it has not so much to do with the income it generates (which also, obviously ), as well as the added prestige of having a terminal competing face to face with the brands that are in the highest part of the table. Say it is like this, a very interesting 2021 awaits us in relation to the Motorola catalog.