Motorola has surprised its followers with an irresistible offer in its most recent launch. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo cell phone, which is Now only $6,499, represents a unique opportunity to acquire a high-end device with a savings of more than $1,000 compared to its original price of $7,699.

This model stands out not only for its attractive price, but also for its impressive features and design. With a vegan leather cover, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo It combines luxury and modernity, providing a tactile and visually pleasing experience not commonly found in devices in its price range.

The 6.55-inch pOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400×1080) and a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and clear viewing, ideal for demanding users looking for superior quality in their mobile devices.

Inside, the Edge 40 Neo comes equipped with a MediaTek 7030 processor and 5G technology, accompanied by 8GB RAMensuring fast and efficient performance. With 256GB of internal storage, users have more than enough space to store all their files, photos, and apps without worrying about running out of memory.

The 5000 mAh battery, together with 68W fast charging technologyallows the device to remain operational throughout the day. With the ability to reach 50% charge in just 15 minutes, users can continue with their activities without prolonged interruptions, an essential aspect in today’s pace of life.

The photographic section of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is not far behind. Its Dual camera with up to 50MP lenses allows you to capture clear imagesand detailed, perfect for both special moments and social media content. Plus, its IP68 certification offers protection against water and dust, adding an extra level of durability.

Available in the Motorola online store with its new promotional price, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is presented as a very attractive option for those looking for a cutting-edge cell phone that combines design, power and excellent value for money.