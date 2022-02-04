In this 240 (!) page reference book you will find a complete overview of all 2022 models on the Benelux market, plus tests of more than 20 new engines!

In the meantime, the new year has started well and traditionally this includes a handy bundling of all motorcycles available from us: the Buying Guide is the most complete market overview, with an extensive review of all novelties, a clear overview and pros and cons. with every engine.

ALL MODELS

• All brands

• All prices

• The pluses and minuses

• Conveniently divided into segments

• NEW: Scan the QR codes and join the ride!

Plus tests of no less than 21 new 2022 models: Aprilia Tuareg 660 • CFMoto 700CL-X Heritage • BMW CE 04 • Ducati Streetfighter V2 • Ducati Panigale V4 S • Harley-Davidson Sportster S • Honda NT1100 • Husqvarna Norden 901 • Indian Chief Dark Horse • Kawasaki Z650RS • KTM RC 390 • Mash Six Hundred 650 • Moto Guzzi V7 Centenario • Suzuki GSX-S950 • Suzuki GSX-S1000GT • Suzuki Hayabusa • Triumph Tiger Sport 660 • Triumph Speed ​​Triple RR • Voge 650 DSX • Yamaha R7 • Zero FXE