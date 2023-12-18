The motorcycle sector predicted at the beginning of 2023 to close the year with 210,900 registered units. A figure that has already surpassed the closing of the penultimate month of the year with a total of 211,494 units sold, which entails a growth of 12.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. This maintains and surpasses the positive trend of the last five years, in which the two-wheeled sector has increased its quota by more than six pointsfrom 11 to 17% of the total Spanish automobile market in 2022.

“Despite being a year with a lot of uncertainty given the current international socioeconomic and political context, the results are optimistic because in the new mobility these vehicles are increasingly accepted,” he explains. José María Riaño, general secretary of Anesdor (National Association of Companies in the Two Wheel Sector). «The displacement of up to 125 cc. represents, in the cumulative total of the year, 52% of motorcycle registrations, and in November it has returned to be the most popular displacement. This is, without a doubt, the segment most appreciated by citizens who find in smaller motorcycles the perfect tool to solve their daily mobility,” he adds. An orientation that the main European markets also follow. During the first nine months of 2023, they show an increase in motorcycle sales. The total, registered in five of the main European markets -France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom-, amounts to 875,680. This figure represents an increase of approximately 11.8% compared to the same period in 2022.

Although the ones that really lead the market are used motorcycles. Of the 343,720 units sold in the first half of 2023, two out of every three were second-hand. And although this ratio has decreased compared to the previous year, twice as many second-hand motorcycles are still sold as new ones.

By brands, Honda continues to lead the market with almost 24% above Yamaha with half (12.6% and a good month). Kymco remains in third position (7.4% of the “pie”) ahead of BMW and Piaggio (6.2 and 5.9%, respectively) which SYM overtakes (5.6%) this month in the general . By model there are changes: Yamaha overtakes the Honda PCX 125 with its NMAX and Another Yamaha, the XMAX 300, is fifth for the month and first “over 125” ahead of the Honda ADV350.

«Our sector represents 17% of vehicle registrations in our country, a minority part, but not insignificant, especially if we take into account that they are strategic in the new mobility. It is also a sector with a long tradition in our country, which now has an industrial opportunity around the electric motorcycle,” explains Riaño. “This is why we ask the Government to take the motorcycle into consideration in automotive policies: to include it and to be able to participate in them,” he emphasizes. And the fact is that the motorcycle can contribute significantly to the improvement of sustainable urban mobility due to its reduced emissions, its minimal environmental footprint, the better use of public space… Even more so in a key year for the deployment of Low Emission Zones in the main Spanish cities. Given this, Anesdor requests that “a solution be given to the environmental labeling of the motorcycle, which entails the correction of errors made previously. We also demand that the particularities of motorcycles and light vehicles be considered in the Sustainable Mobility Law. “They are not bikes nor are they cars, they require uniqueness, but in the draft draft drawn up in the previous legislature they were not even mentioned,” he concludes.

These requests go hand in hand with the poor results of sales of electric two-wheelers. In the accumulated annual figure, 13,992 registered units of motorcycles and electric vehicles have been recorded, -11.4% compared to the same period of the previous year. A drop that contrasts notably with the accumulated growth of the total market (+12.2%). At the moment, a third of the country's electric motorcycles, mopeds and scooters belong to companies. They are usually owned by courier, home delivery and vehicle rental companies.

Likewise, it should be noted that, although all segments show sharp falls, vehicles in the L category, microcars, registered an increase in registrations of 31.3% (168 units) last November. These vehicles are increasingly popular due to their small dimensions, with two seats, but with “greater” safety in the event of bad weather or an accident; due to its low operating cost and reduced environmental impact compared to traditional automobiles.