The motorcycle and light vehicle sector grows by 4.5% this November, with a total of 17,608 registrations, and has already accumulated growth of 12.2% so far this year, compared to the same period of the previous year. , with a total of 211,494 registrations. By segment, motorcycles grew by 6.6% with 15,662 units registered, notably the field motorcycle, with an increase in sales of 28% (809 units); he is followed by scooter with an increase of 12.1% (8,452 units).

The negative note They include road motorcycles, which in the month of November registered a slight drop of -1.7% (6,380 units), and mopeds, which closed November with a drop of -21% (948 units).

Regarding the rest of light vehicles, sales of tricycles decreased by -12.4% (296 units), as did those of heavy quadricycles by -1% (314). For their part, light quadricycles grew by 28.1% (388).

By Autonomous Communities, Catalonia (4,203 registrations), Andalusia (3,844 registrations) and Madrid (2,141 registrations), lead the November sales ranking. Percentage-wise, the Communities that have grown the most have been: La Rioja (+32.3%), Cantabria (+21.7%) and Extremadura (+15.9%).

For José María Riaño, general secretary of Anesdor: «In November 2022 the market grew by 7.4%, and this past November sales have grown by 4.5% compared to said data, which reflects a good state of health in the market. market. The displacement of up to 125 cc accounts for 52% of motorcycle registrations throughout the year, and in November it was once again the most popular displacement. It is, without a doubt, the segment most appreciated by citizens who find in smaller motorcycles the perfect tool to solve their daily mobility.