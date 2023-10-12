Workers demonstrate in support of strikers at the Ford assembly plant in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 21. STRINGER (REUTERS)

Ford Motor has become a redoubled target of the strike called by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union this Wednesday after workers at its largest plant, a very profitable truck factory located in Kentucky, supported a general strike called suddenly. What began as a selective strike in mid-September, which has had President Joe Biden himself as its main support, is now playing on the surprise factor, especially when last week the union defended its gradual strategy at the negotiating table and resigned extend the call for the strike.

In an unforeseen move, then, and through a post on social networks, the powerful union that represents workers in the automotive industry announced on Wednesday night the strike of 8,700 workers at the Ford truck plant. in Kentucky. The plant generates revenue of $25 billion a year and makes the most expensive version of the F-series Super Duty truck, as well as the Lincoln Navigator and the large Ford Expedition sport utility vehicles, which are very popular in the US.

The moment chosen by the union breaks with the previous extensions of the strike, which has already lasted 27 days and that the president of the UAW, Shawn Fain, has been announcing in briefings scheduled for Fridays. The union has reported in a statement that the strike against the Kentucky plant “was called after Ford refused to make any further moves in the negotiation.”

This is the boldest move by the UAW since it began the strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis on September 15; a historic call with labor, industrial and political repercussions (Biden’s presence on one of the pickets was electoral ammunition for the Republicans). Ford workers in Kentucky now join 25,000 other UAW members who had already abandoned their jobs at five assembly plants and 38 parts distribution facilities, such is the scope of the mobilization. Fain is taking an unprecedented approach to contract negotiations and has increased pressure on automakers by threatening to expand the strike to new plants each week if talks do not move forward.

According to sources close to the negotiation reported by the Bloomberg agency, the UAW considers that Ford’s latest offer does not represent any progress compared to the company’s proposal from two weeks ago. In a statement issued after the strike call, Ford has described the union’s decision as “seriously irresponsible” and assured that it has “serious consequences for our workforce, suppliers, dealers and commercial customers.”

Ford shares fell slightly in late trading after the markets closed. Values ​​have accumulated sharp falls since July due to uncertainty about the negotiations.

