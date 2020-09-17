It is a compromise that is so typical of this coalition. Environment Minister Svenja Schulze and also Olaf Scholz, her colleague Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor, would have wished for more climate policy ambition in the reform of the vehicle tax. But the Social Democrats could not prevail against the Union. The clientele of the car driver and industry has its sights firmly on it.

So what black and red decided on Thursday in the Bundestag is nothing more than cosmetics. The climate surcharge compared to the previous tax is so low that the majority of cars, which emit between 116 and 175 grams of CO2 per kilometer, only pay two to 23 euros more per year.

Even with the oversized Audi Q8 SUV, the tax will only rise by just under 42 euros, with the Porsche 911 by 100 euros. It is not daring to share the prognosis of environmental associations and the Greens: Buyers of such expensive cars are not deterred by such marginal tax increases – especially since many of these cars are still registered with the company.

On the other hand, the previously convinced SUV driver will not suddenly turn to the eco-vehicle with CO2 emissions of less than 95 grams, just because thanks to the reform, he can save around 30 euros in vehicle tax per year. It should make the Union think that even the ADAC is calling for a more determined change and is only talking about a “first step”.

The next one could follow after the federal election in 2021 if the Greens are involved in the new government. You have already announced that you will then push for a noticeable registration tax. Not only non-governmental organizations with an environmental profile are in favor of such a tax, but also the bourgeois Leopoldina, the National Academy of Sciences.

All these experts have come to the conclusion that a hefty tax on first registration is significantly more effective than the timid bonus-malus regulation within the vehicle tax. 24 out of 30 European countries (EU plus Great Britain, Norway and Switzerland) levy a registration tax. So Germany is in the minority and shares the last places in terms of CO2 emissions from new cars with Bulgaria, Lithuania, Estonia and Switzerland, among others, who also do without this control instrument.

The Europe-wide comparison shows: In countries with a registration tax based on CO2 emissions, new vehicles are significantly more climate-friendly. If you look at the individual countries, you will see that the more determined the state takes on the tax, the stronger the effect. Especially now, when the EU has rightly raised the climate targets significantly, the coalition’s alibi policy is less than ever in line with the times. And the ailing auto industry will not get healthier if it sticks to technology that has no future any longer.