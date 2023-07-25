The “Motor Mice from Mars” are back in the main picture. The Nacelle Company, the studio behind hit TV shows Netflix as “The Toys That Made Us” and “The Movies That Made Us“, has obtained the rights to the intellectual property and has big plans for it in the coming months.

Immediately, Nacelle plans to launch a new toy line featuring the characters, with plans to develop a new animated series nearly 30 years after the original aired its last episodes.

“The Motor Mice from Mars are the perfect way to kick off 2023 with a bang based on Mars! And they will fit in, with their creativity and unique brilliance, with the rest of the brands we have recently acquired,” says Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Nacelle.

The original series of “Motor Mice from Mars” first debuted in 1993, featuring three anthropomorphic mice who couldn’t break away from their motorcycles. The three main characters were played by Rob Paulsen, Dorian Harewood and Ian Ziering. Interestingly, Paulsen told us in 2020 that the project was one of the main things in his career that he would love to revisit.

“I did another show that was a shameless, well, not a copy. But I was deeply inspired by the Ninja Turtles. I made a program called ‘Motor Mice from Mars‘ years ago, which I thought was a lot of fun. The three main characters were myself, Ian Ziering, whom you know by 90210, and Dorian Harewood,” Paulsen told us at the time. “That was a pretty cool action-adventure show with great music. Lots of humour. There have been rumors about the possibility of a reboot, with a bunch of different characters.”

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: They may mean a lot to some people and that’s great, but for me they were always a copy of the Ninja Turtles and so… #TeamTMNT