Thailand is the place chosen so that this weekend the 2025 World Cup starts the one -year engines that are pressed excitingly. Twenty -two races in which Jorge Martín, brand new world champion, must defend his crown. And not it … It will be easy. The Madrid has not yet been able to test his RS-GP when he fell into the first turns of the Sepang test in early February and this last Tuesday he had to pass through the operating room after fracturing his left hand through three areas of the wrist while training. Recovery deadlines estimate between 8 and 10 weeks offwhich would force him to miss the first four major awards (Thailand, Argentina, Austin and Qatar) to reappear, luckily, in Jerez (April 26-27) in the fifth test of the season and the first in Europe. ‘Martinator’ will wear the ‘1’ in Aprilia. Disenchanted by Ducati’s decision to bet on Marc Márquez to replace Bastianini, he decided to leave Prima Pramac, cut relations with those of Burgo Panigale and sign for Aprilia occupying the vacancy of his intimate friend Aleix Espargaró, who at 35 decided to retire after 21 years in the World Cup, 15 of them on MotoGP.

Ducati presents himself as the candidate to destroy this course, with a bell team. Baptized the Italian brand as the ‘New Dream Team’, Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Márquez They assume the pressure to win, not only the World Cup, but virtually all races. They have the best motorcycle and the most laureate pilots: eleven world titles between the two, eight by Marc Márquez (six on MotoGP) and three from Bagnaia (two in the highest category). Davide Rardazzi, Team Manager of Lenovo Ducati, says, which will not be a problem to have two roosters in the same chicken coop.

At the moment, Catalan has granted all the favoritism to Italian, who won in 2022, 2023 and was second last year beating eleven races. Pecco returns the praise and bets on a civilized coexistence in the red box. “For me, Marc Márquez’s strong point is the way he faces the left curves, he makes something different compared to everyone else, I will never know the secret of how the left curves make,” Bagnaia confesses, which is clear about the best of the tandem: “The good thing is that the respect we have between us is high and that is something very important that will have to be so until we stop being partners.”

More battles

After a few years and full of incidents, falls and serious injuries in Honda, Márquez began to see the light last season, wearing the colors of Gresini Team and driving a satellite ducati. He knew how to squeeze the Desmmosedici GP23, lower than the one that piloted Bagnaia, Bastianini and Martín. He won races and finished third, which catapulted him to the official team of Bologna. He is aware that no one is committed to a peaceful coexistence in Ducati’s box. «In this last year we have been able to have battles like Jerez’s, that we ended the marked monkey, or that of Le Mans, where I could spend in the last round. There are several battles that you have to learn and this year there will be more, hopefully, because that means we are in front, because he will be there, ”he warns, but makes clear his role in the team:«I must learn from Peccohe has been inside this box for many years and has the motorcycle by hand ».

The Major of the Márquez is back and he knows it: «The plan, I said in his day and I repeat it, he concluded perfect. We are in the team, we have the motorcycle, it is in my hands ». However, it is prudent to talk about ‘Dream Team’, since he ensures that previously, in some cases, the reality was very different from expectations: “It was also said ‘Dream Team’ when I had a partner Jorge Lorenzo in the Repsol Honda and that did not come out in the best way. Ducati has made a team commitment. They have made the motorcycle and the pilots we will have to, with our hands, get the best results ».



Applicants to the MotoGP title Data from all categories Between parentheses MotoGP figures Jorge Martín APRILIA RACING Pedro Acosta Red Bull Ktm Marc Márquez Ducati Lenovo Pecco Bagnaia Ducati Lenovo Calendar and large Championship awards March 2 Buriram (Thailand) March 16 River hot springs Hondo (Argentina) March 30 The Americas (USA) April 13 Portugueil (Qatar) April 27 Jerez-Angel Nieto (Spain ) May 11 Le Mans (France) May 11 Silverstone (United Kingdom) June 8 Motorland Aragon (Spain) June 22 Mugello (Italy) June 29 Assen (Netherlands) July 13 Sachsenring (Germany) July 20 Brno (Rep.checa) August 17 Red Bull Ring (Austria) August 24 Balaton Park (Hungary) September 7 Catalonia (Spain) September 14 Misano-Marco Simoncelli (San Marino) September 28 Motegi (Japan) October 5 Lack Mandalika (Indonesia) October 19 Phillip Island (Australia) October 26 SEPANG (Malaysia) November 9 Algarve (Portugal) November 16 Ricardo Tormo de Valencia (Spain) Source: MotoGP / ABC / J. Torres MotoGP title applicants Data from all categories in parentheses MotoGP figures Jorge Martín APRILIA RACING Pedro Acosta Red Bull Ktm Marc Márquez Ducati Lenovo Pecco Bagnaia Ducati Lenovo Calendar and large Championship awards March 2 Buriram (Thailand) November 16 Ricardo Tormo de Valencia (Spain) March 16 Termas de Río Hondo (Argentina) November 9 Algarve (Portugal) March 30 The Americas (United States) October 26 SEPANG (Malaysia) April 13 Portugueil (Qatar) October 19 Phillip Island (Australia) October 5 Mandalika Purmine (Indonesia) April 27 Jerez-Angel Nieto (Spain) May 11 Le Mans (France) September 28 Motegi (Japan) May 11 Silverstone (United Kingdom) September 14 Misano-Marco Simoncelli (San Marino) June 8 Motorland Aragon (Spain) September 7 Catalonia (Spain) June 22 Mugello (Italy) August 24 Balaton Park (Hungary) June 29 Assen (Netherlands) August 17 Red Bull Ring (Austria) July 13 Sachsenring (Germany) July 20 Brno (Rep.checa) Source: MotoGP / ABC / J. Torres

It will also be time to attend the confirmation of Pedro Acostathe appointed heir of Márquez, although the Murcia denies that appellation. After winning the World Cup in Moto2 and Moto3, he surprised in his first year in the highest category (five podiums in Sunday and three races in the sprint, which served to finish sixth) with Tech3 gas, which facilitated his ascent to the KTM factory team, occupying the Jack Miller chair. Sharing Box with Brad Binder, his goal is to win races and try to take advantage of Ducati’s mistakes.

MotoGP:

Jorge Martín (Aprilia), Maverick Viñales (KTM), Raúl Fernández (Trackhouse), Joan Mir (Honda), Pedro Acosta (KTM), Alex Rins (Yamaha), Fermín Aldeguer (Gresini), Álex Márquez (Gresini), Marc Márquez (Ducati).

Jorge Martín (Aprilia), Maverick Viñales (KTM), Raúl Fernández (Trackhouse), Joan Mir (Honda), Pedro Acosta (KTM), Alex Rins (Yamaha), Fermín Aldeguer (Gresini), Álex Márquez (Gresini), Marc Márquez (Ducati). Moto2:

Sergio García (MSI), Iván Ortolá (MSI), Jorge Navarro (Forward), Álex Escrig (Forward), Manuel González (Intact), Alonso López (Sup), Marcos Ramírez (Onlyfans), Daniel Holgado (Aspar), Izan Guevara (Yamaha), Aron Canet (Fantic), Albert Arenas (Gresini) Huertas (Italtrans).

Sergio García (MSI), Iván Ortolá (MSI), Jorge Navarro (Forward), Álex Escrig (Forward), Manuel González (Intact), Alonso López (Sup), Marcos Ramírez (Onlyfans), Daniel Holgado (Aspar), Izan Guevara (Yamaha), Aron Canet (Fantic), Albert Arenas (Gresini) Huertas (Italtrans). Moto3:

David Almansa (Leopard), Máximo Quiles (ASPAR), Adrián Fernández (Leopard), Ángel Piqueras (MSI), David Muñoz (Intact), Álvaro Carpe (KTM), Marcos Uriarte (MLAV), José Antonio Rueda (KTM).

This World Cup will also enjoy three New faces: Thai Somkiat Chantra, who will run for the Honda CSF; Japanese Ai Ogura, who will defend the colors of the trackhouse (Aprilia satellite); and Murcia Fermín Aldeguer, who will occupy Marc Márquez’s vacancy at Ducati Gresini Team. With the decision of the cousin Pramac to abandon Ducati’s umbrella and reinforce Yamaha, this 2025 is characterized by the domino effect and the decision of eight drivers to change the team. To those already commented, Miller (leaves KTM and file for the Pramac), Oliveira (Trackhouse for the Pramac), Bastianini (Ducati by Gasgas), Morbidelli (Pramac by VR46) and Bezzecchi (VR46 by April). The march for withdrawal of Aleix Espargaró is added Takaki Nakagami, which leaves LCR to continue working on the development of HRC, and Augusto Fernández, who was in Gasgastech3 and will run the Superbike World Cup. As for the circuits, Brno returns and a new Grand Prix will be released in Hungary (India and Kazakhstan fall, which did not debut). The four Spanish races (Jerez, Aragón, Cataluña and Valencia) and the Esprint are maintained every Saturday of Grand Prize.