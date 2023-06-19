Marquez-Honda, never so low

The renunciation of the German Grand Prix, despite having received the green light to race from the MotoGP doctors, could have opened an irreparable gash in the relationship between Marc Marquez and the Honda. A relationship that was already tense due to the very poor results obtained by the eight-time world champion astride the RC213V, who up until now has always sought the limit of the bike, and maybe push them a little further: “I’d rather fall than finish tenth“. A manifesto, an ideology that not too covertly criticizes Honda. The message that got through, and that Marquez himself perhaps wanted to get across, was: “I am the only one who has a winning mentality here“. Words that the Spaniard couldn’t say, but that he can think.

And now the end may be near. After the Sachsenring surrender following the fracture of his left thumb in warm up, there could be a separation and a farewell.

The Marquez-Honda divorce

So, a relationship at historic lows. In theory, Marquez’s contract with Honda expires at the end of 2024, and until a few days ago the Spaniard had every intention of respecting it. Then, in the Mugello press conference, the eight-time world champion opened up to a plan-B, specifying however that the priority was still called Honda. After the crash in Tuscany and the renunciation of closing the Sachsenring weekend, characterized by six unwanted journeys on gravel, there would be not only the will to leave, but also to do it early. According to reports Republichis new manager Jimmy Martinez reportedly asked a Catalan law firm about find an early way out of the contractgiving up the annual 18 million euros.

The farewell

At stake is not just a separation. In fact, Marquez may have sensed a growing trend disinterest of the Japanese towards the MotoGP: “Honda is no longer interested in producing racing bikes. In Tokyo they are incredibly late with technological development, while Ducati continues to fly“, are the words of a source inside the house of the golden wing contacted by Emilio Perez de Rozas, a Spanish journalist very close to the Cabroncito. The contract with Dorna expires in 2026, but it is clear that if the Japanese projects no longer involve two wheels, the disarmament will be anticipated: Honda would choose the line-Suzukiwho abandoned the World Championship last year to concentrate almost entirely on Formula 1, after the agreement with Aston Martin for the supply of new generation power units starting from 2026.

Hybrid technology, on the other hand, is of great interest to the Japanese company, which after initially leaving Formula 1, retraced its steps, re-establishing relations with Red Bull and preferring to remain in the Circus despite the agreement between the Milton team Keynes and Ford on the next engines. Honda has forwarded its application to the FIA ​​as an engine manufacturer for 2026 and Aston Martin has taken advantage of it, marrying the Japanese and disengaging from Mercedes.

“The solution could be to hire some prominent Italian elements, as KTM has done. But for the Japanese it would be a humiliation“, continues the source. Perhaps Marquez may have understood that with Honda he will no longer have a future in MotoGP. Might as well part ways and look for alternatives. And if the #93 looks around, so will Alex Rins and Joan Mir, who experienced the same situation with Suzuki.