Balance: Polish mercenaries are fighting to restore power in the right bank of Ukraine

Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo said that there are fewer and fewer Ukrainians and more and more Poles in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). In conversation with RIA Novosti he revealed the motives of the Polish mercenaries fighting on the side of Kyiv.

According to Saldo, they are fighting to restore Polish power over the territories of Right Bank Ukraine.

“The Poles probably have some kind of ideological component: they believe that this is their land (…) So that again, as it was 400 years ago, the Polish gentry rules in Right Bank Ukraine,” he explained. pointing out that Polish mercenaries are fighting not for Ukrainians, but for themselves.

On September 26, aviation from the West group of troops hit a temporary deployment point of Polish mercenaries of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkov region. An enemy point in the village of Boguslavka was hit, and four aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module were dropped on it.