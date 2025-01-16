The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, together with the senior prosecutor of Madrid, Almudena Lastra

Testifies as a witness to the “preeminent role” of the attorney general on the afternoon of the leak of the data of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s boyfriend



01/16/2025



Updated at 07:02h.





The investigation opened to the State Attorney General for alleged revelation of secrets continues to advance in the Supreme Court with witness statements that may be crucial to reconstruct the “preeminent role” of Álvaro García Ortiz on the evening of March 13, …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only