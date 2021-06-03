Humor has always been a possible escape route from the most dramatic situations. No one can solve all the damage that this pandemic has caused, but Jorge, a SUMMA 112 nurse who has been giving coronavirus vaccines in the Metropolitan Wanda for months, has decided to face this vaccination phase with the utmost enthusiasm. Their role is to inform everyone who goes to be vaccinated with the indications that they must follow during the inoculation of the dose and the hours after. The grace? As it does…

Jorge introduces himself as “Summa 112 staff”, the Emergency Service of the Community of Madrid. In his ‘speech’, he explains to patients when they have to take paracetamol and acknowledges that he does not know when they will be called back. “We have no hand in managing the appointment or the telephone.” He also explains that if the second dose coincides with a trip … well, enjoy the trip. “It is that in exactly 21 days I already have the tickets bought for Hawaii. What I do? The first, enjoy Hawaii, it has to be spectacular. The second, keep my face to take me, “he says, amid the laughter of those present.

The «little prick»



In closing, thank everyone for getting vaccinated. «With that little pinch that is hardly noticeable, all of society as a whole has taken one more step to put an end to this pandemic that is already giving us a headache, and it is not because of the vaccine.

«I am going to ask you to live a normal life because this is a vaccine and I promise you that the world does not end and that you leave the room because here we go like Cholo Simeone, match by match and vaccine by vaccine», Finishes Jorge.

Nobody knew about him until a colleague recorded one of his interventions, and it has gone viral. «This has come to me on WhatsApp. I do not know who he is but he is a crack. People like that get us out of this. Surely someone knows him. Disclosure, empathy and common sense. It is a marvel ”, wrote the doctor Alberto García-Salido on his Twitter account. From there, his video did not take long to reach people and the entire national scene.